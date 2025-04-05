US: Trump extends deadline to find buyer for TikTok by 75 days

“I am signing an executive order to keep TikTok up and running for another 75 days,” Trump wrote on the social media site Truth, signaling that his administration has worked hard to find a deal to save the company, but that more time is needed. “We hope to continue to work in good faith with China,” the president continued, stressing that “as it turns out,” Beijing is “not very happy with the reciprocal duties” decreed this week, defined once again as “necessary for a fair trade relationship between China and the United States”.

This, he added, shows that “tariffs are the most powerful and important economic tool for our national security. We do not want to black out TikTok”, he added.

It was previously reported that Trump has announced executive order and TikTok restarted its operations in the US.