White House acknowledges position of Kazakhstan and President on Trump’s peace plan
The White House has acknowledged Kazakhstan’s position and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s support for Donald Trump’s initiative aimed at ending the conflict between Israel and Hamas. According to a report published by the U.S. Administration, Kazakhstan was among the countries highlighted for supporting President Trump’s vision for peace in Gaza, Kazinform News Agency reports.
“President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s press secretary, Ruslan Zheldibay, quoted the Head of State as saying that Astana viewed the plan as a ‘unique opportunity and a crucial step’ toward resolving the situation in the region. Zheldibay added that the plan could also strengthen interstate trust and establish a lasting and just peace in the region,” the report reads.
As stated previously, Presidential Aide Ruslan Zheldibay stated that Kazakhstan welcomes U.S. President Donald Trump's 20-point Gaza peace plan.