EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    White House acknowledges position of Kazakhstan and President on Trump’s peace plan

    08:53, 3 October 2025

    The White House has acknowledged Kazakhstan’s position and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s support for Donald Trump’s initiative aimed at ending the conflict between Israel and Hamas. According to a report published by the U.S. Administration, Kazakhstan was among the countries highlighted for supporting President Trump’s vision for peace in Gaza, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    White House acknowledges position of Kazakhstan and President on Trump’s peace plan
    Photo credit: t.me/ruslanzheldibay

    “President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s press secretary, Ruslan Zheldibay, quoted the Head of State as saying that Astana viewed the plan as a ‘unique opportunity and a crucial step’ toward resolving the situation in the region. Zheldibay added that the plan could also strengthen interstate trust and establish a lasting and just peace in the region,” the report reads. 

    As stated previously, Presidential Aide Ruslan Zheldibay stated that Kazakhstan welcomes U.S. President Donald Trump's 20-point Gaza peace plan.

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan USA Donald Trump Israel Hamas Armed conflicts
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All