Kazakhstan welcomes Trump's plan to end conflict in Gaza Strip
13:57, 30 September 2025
Presidential Aide Ruslan Zheldibay stated that Kazakhstan welcomes U.S. President Donald Trump's 20-point Gaza peace plan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
“Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that Kazakhstan considers this initiative as a unique opportunity and the most important step to regulate the situation in the Middle East, strengthen interstate trust and establish enduring and just peace in this region,” he posted on Telegram channel.