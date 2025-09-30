EN
    Kazakhstan welcomes Trump's plan to end conflict in Gaza Strip

    13:57, 30 September 2025

    Presidential Aide Ruslan Zheldibay stated that Kazakhstan welcomes U.S. President Donald Trump's 20-point Gaza peace plan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    “Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that Kazakhstan considers this initiative as a unique opportunity and the most important  step to regulate the situation in the Middle East, strengthen interstate trust and establish enduring and just peace in this region,” he posted on Telegram channel.

     

