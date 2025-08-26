SCO in action: What is known about the venue and agenda of the anniversary summit

The modern profile of the SCO

China is chairing the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in 2024–2025. During this period, Beijing has held more than 100 meetings and events under the SCO framework.

Today, the organization includes 10 member states with a combined territory of about 36 million square kilometers and a population of more than 3.4 billion people. The SCO accounts for about a quarter of global GDP and more than 15% of international trade.

In addition to member states, the SCO includes two observer states — Mongolia and Afghanistan — as well as 14 dialogue partner states. Over the past decade, the organization has expanded with Belarus (2024), Iran (2023), India and Pakistan (2017). Cooperation has been established with the UN, CIS, CSTO, ASEAN, CICA, EEC, and other international associations.

The upcoming summit on August 31 – September 1, 2025, is expected to bring together leaders of more than 20 states and heads of 10 international organizations.

The Summit in Tianjin: A strategic choice and a symbol of China’s openness

In China, meetings of heads of state are held in different cities. In 2025, Tianjin was chosen. Previously, summits were hosted in Shanghai (1996, 2001, 2006), including the first meeting of the “Shanghai Five” period, Beijing (2012), and Qingdao (2018).

Photo credit: guide.planetofhotels.com

Cheng Yongmin, Director of the Research Center of the Tianjin Academy of Social Sciences, believes that holding the summit in Tianjin reflects recognition of its contribution to national development and confirms the city’s competitive advantages as a leading port in Northern China.

“Tianjin is a strategic hub of the Belt and Road Initiative. Here, maritime and land routes intersect, the China–Mongolia–Russia corridor begins, and the New Eurasian Land Bridge, linking China, Central Asia, and Europe, passes through. Developed infrastructure, rich experience in hosting international events, and an open-door policy make the city a ‘super-hub,’” added Cheng Yongmin.

According to the expert, Tianjin has long made a practical contribution to SCO activities. One example is the international educational project “Luban Workshop,” which has become part of the organization’s initiatives. Today, ten such workshops operate in SCO countries, training skilled technical personnel and forming competencies in demand on partner markets.

A similar view was expressed by Tian Xianglan, Director of the Institute for APEC Cooperation and Development Studies at the Tianjin Academy of Social Sciences. She noted that Tianjin, as the largest port city in Northern China, can, through the SCO platform, strengthen its role as a key Belt and Road hub and expand ties with Central Asia and Eurasia.

“The SCO Summit will become an important milestone in Tianjin’s development, accelerate modernization, and increase the level of international openness. This will allow the city to gain long-term advantages in foreign economic relations, industrial renewal, and brand building,” emphasized the expert.

On the agenda: SCO strategy until 2035

Preparations for the upcoming SCO summit have entered the final stage after the July meeting of foreign ministers of the member states in Tianjin.

Although the detailed agenda of the meeting of heads of state has not yet been disclosed, it is already known that the summit is expected to conclude with the signing of two key documents — the “Tianjin Declaration of the Council of Heads of State” and the “SCO Development Strategy for the Next Decade.” These documents will serve as the foundation for the organization’s long-term planning up to 2035.

Photo credit: Xinhua

In the context of the SCO’s future development, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi outlined five priority directions:

- remaining true to the original aspirations and promoting the “Shanghai Spirit”;

- jointly ensuring security and strengthening its foundations;

- achieving mutual benefit and launching new drivers of development;

- adhering to the principles of good-neighborliness and jointly building a common harmonious space;

- following justice and safeguarding international law and equality.

Official representative of the Chinese MFA Guo Jiakun expressed confidence that the Tianjin summit will bring the SCO to a new stage of high-quality development, characterized by greater solidarity, interaction, energy, and potential.

“This will be the largest summit since the creation of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the culmination of China’s work as chair of the SCO,” stressed the diplomat.

It should be recalled that the SCO chairmanship is exercised for one year on a rotational basis according to the order of state names in the Russian alphabet. After China, the baton will pass to the Kyrgyz Republic.

Earlier, it was reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 2025 SCO Summit, scheduled to take place in Tianjin Municipality, north China, on August 31 and September 1.