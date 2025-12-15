Which regions drive Kazakhstan's vehicle growth
Kazakhstan’s vehicle fleet continues to grow, exceeding 5.8 million registered vehicles as of December 1, 2025, according to the Bureau of National Statistics, Qazinform News Agency reports.
As of December 1, 2025, Kazakhstan had 5,843,358 motor vehicles registered nationwide. Passenger cars remain dominant, with nearly 4.9 million Category B vehicles.
The Ulytau region recorded the lowest number of registered vehicles, with 33,418 units.
In contrast, the highest vehicle concentrations were observed in major cities and densely populated regions. The city of Almaty is the leader with 718,062 vehicles, followed by the Almaty region (636,780), the Turkistan region (495,818), and the capital, Astana (443,556).
Number of registered vehicles by region:
- Abai region: 92,851
- Akmola region: 271,401
- Aktobe region: 235,536
- Almaty region: 636,780
- Atyrau region: 166,012
- East Kazakhstan region: 349,801
- Karaganda region: 376,703
- Kostanay region: 280,269
- Kyzylorda region: 185,849
- Mangistau region: 184,736
- North Kazakhstan region: 203,401
- Pavlodar region: 232,022
- Turkistan region: 495,818
- Ulytau region: 33,418
- West Kazakhstan region: 189,927
- Zhambyl region: 310,426
- Zhetysu region: 111,411
- Astana: 443,556
- Almaty: 718,062
- Shymkent: 325,379
Qazinform previously reported that over the 34 years of independence, the number of cars in Kazakhstan has grown 2.5 times.