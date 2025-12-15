Which regions drive Kazakhstan's vehicle growth

As of December 1, 2025, Kazakhstan had 5,843,358 motor vehicles registered nationwide. Passenger cars remain dominant, with nearly 4.9 million Category B vehicles.

The Ulytau region recorded the lowest number of registered vehicles, with 33,418 units.

In contrast, the highest vehicle concentrations were observed in major cities and densely populated regions. The city of Almaty is the leader with 718,062 vehicles, followed by the Almaty region (636,780), the Turkistan region (495,818), and the capital, Astana (443,556).

Number of registered vehicles by region:

Abai region: 92,851

Akmola region: 271,401

Aktobe region: 235,536

Almaty region: 636,780

Atyrau region: 166,012

East Kazakhstan region: 349,801

Karaganda region: 376,703

Kostanay region: 280,269

Kyzylorda region: 185,849

Mangistau region: 184,736

North Kazakhstan region: 203,401

Pavlodar region: 232,022

Turkistan region: 495,818

Ulytau region: 33,418

West Kazakhstan region: 189,927

Zhambyl region: 310,426

Zhetysu region: 111,411

Astana: 443,556

Almaty: 718,062

Shymkent: 325,379

Qazinform previously reported that over the 34 years of independence, the number of cars in Kazakhstan has grown 2.5 times.



