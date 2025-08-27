Kazakhstan’s сar fleet reaches 5.5 million

“Since independence, the country’s vehicle fleet has grown from 2 million to 5.5 million units — a 2.5-fold increase — while the population has risen by 3.5 million people. In addition, about 3 million foreign cars pass through the country,” Sultanbayev stated at the press conference of the Central Communications Service.

He noted that despite changes in the procedure for recording road accidents, the number of traffic incidents has decreased from 75% to 51% (from 2,080 to 1,192). The number of people injured in road accidents has also dropped from 91% to 63% (from 26,132 to 16,049). The number of fatalities declined by 8% (from 1,480 to 1,366).

