Which global companies are looking at expansion into Kazakhstani market

The Ministry said that there have been no plans yet received from Subway and Chipotle restaurant chains to enter the Kazakhstani market.

Meanwhile, we’re open to discussions and ready to provide support for such projects, should the companies decide to expand their business in our region, reads a statement from the ministry.

It was revealed that the 7-Eleven supermarket chain considers Kazakhstan as a promising market.

Talks are underway; however, it is too early to talk about specific dates for their entry into our country, noted the ministry.

Besides, a number of leading global companies unveiled their future expansion plans in Kazakhstan. So, PepsiCo is building the largest snack production plant in Central Asia, while the fourth Coca-Cola plant is under construction in Kazakhstan. Roca Group, a global leader in the production of bathroom products, is constructing a modern facility in Kyzylorda region.

As for the technology sector, Microsoft’s multi-regional hub for Central Asia and TikTok office have already been launched in Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry also revealed constraining factor for foreign companies to enter the Kazakhstani market.

Even through, Kazakhstan is regarded as a growing and promising market, however, incompatible it is not yet comparable in volume to major regional centers, where global brands traditionally begin to operate. In addition, some companies assess the level of solvent demand, logistics, and the need to adapt products to local specifics. For many global players, it is important to have not only a sales market but also production chains, distribution partners, as well as prospects for export to neighboring countries, said the ministry.

Earlier, it was reported Kazakhstan’s cotton-textile cluster is to join a supply chain for Louis Vuitton and Gucci.