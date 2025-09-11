Kazakhstan’s cotton-textile cluster to join supply chain for Louis Vuitton and Gucci

Attracting leading global brands to Kazakhstan is one of the key priorities of the country’s investment policy, carried out by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Kazakh Invest national company.

However, it is important to note that the primary goal of this initiative is to attract investment into production and the development of new manufacturing capacities. This includes facilities capable of producing branded goods, with the long-term perspective of opening representative offices and retail centers in Kazakhstan, said the ministry.

One of the most notable agreements in the fashion sector is a deal with the Chinese company Lihua, which will build a cotton-textile cluster in Turkistan region.

It is expected that its products will be supplied to luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton and Gucci. This reflects how Kazakhstan is gradually becoming integrated into global production and trade chains amid growing interest from international manufacturers in the Kazakh market, added the ministry.

Previously, it was reported the project is designed to establish a fully integrated cotton agro-industrial complex — from cotton cultivation to the production of finished textile goods such as yarn, fabric, clothing, and more.

Over 50,000 hectares of land have been allocated for cotton cultivation. Plans include the construction of 10 factories. The total investment in the project exceeds 200 billion tenge, and it is expected to create more than 4,000 jobs, including 3,000 permanent ones.