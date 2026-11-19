The figure was up by 154,200 compared with the same period in 2025.

The Kyrgyz Republic ranked first, welcoming 2,983,680 visitors from Uzbekistan. Kazakhstan came second with 1,183,775, followed by Tajikistan with 1,092,184.

Other popular destinations included Russia, with 301,420 visitors, Türkiye (257,904), Saudi Arabia (253,789), the United Arab Emirates (73,289), China (64,809), Egypt (50,463) and Vietnam (38,276).

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a South Korean company suggested opening the Kazakh Tourism mission in Seoul to promote Kazakhstan’s tourism potential. According to the Kazakh National Security Committee's frontier service, 50,900 tourists from South Korea visited Kazakhstan last year.