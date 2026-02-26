Where will Pope Leo XIV travel in 2026?

The program includes a one-day trip to the Principality of Monaco on March 28, a 10-day visit to four African nations from April 13 to 23, and a 6-day journey to Spain and the Canary Islands from June 6 to 12.

The March visit to Monaco will open the Pope’s international travel calendar. It comes in response to repeated invitations from the Monegasque authorities, first extended to Pope Francis and later renewed to Pope Leo.

The most extensive journey will take the Pope to Africa in April. He will visit Algeria, Cameroon, Angola and Equatorial Guinea. In Algeria, he will travel to Algiers and Annaba, following in the footsteps of Saint Augustine of Hippo.

The trip will then continue to Yaoundé, Bamenda and Douala in Cameroon, to Luanda, Muxima and Saurimo in Angola, and to Malabo, Mongomo and Bata in Equatorial Guinea, the only Spanish speaking country in Africa.

In June, the Pope will travel to Spain, beginning in Madrid before heading to Barcelona. There he will inaugurate the newest and tallest tower of the Sagrada Familia, the landmark basilica that has reshaped the city skyline. The visit coincides with the centenary of the death of its architect, Antoni Gaudí, who was declared Venerable Servant of God last year.

The Spanish journey will continue to the Canary Islands, with stops in Tenerife and Gran Canaria. The islands are one of the main migration routes from Africa to Europe, with tens of thousands of arrivals each year.

The new travel plans follow the Pope’s recent journey to Türkiye and Lebanon at the end of 2025 and his upcoming pastoral visits within Italy, including Lampedusa.

