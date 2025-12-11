Senate Speaker Ashimbayev received in audience by Pope Leo XIV

During the visit, members of the Kazakhstani delegation attended an audience with Pope Leo XIV and took part in an international roundtable dedicated to Kazakhstan’s interfaith initiatives and the Vatican’s spiritual leadership.

On the sidelines of the roundtable, Ashimbayev also held bilateral meetings with Cardinal George Koovakad, Prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, as well as other representatives of religious affairs organizations.

The Senate Speaker conveyed warm greetings from Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Pope Leo XIV and extended an invitation to visit Kazakhstan on an apostolic visit. Ashimbayev highlighted Kazakhstan’s interest in strengthening multifaceted cooperation with the Vatican.

In Kazakhstan, which is home to various ethnic and religious communities, we deeply value the Holy See’s unwavering support for our efforts to promote peace, harmony, and mutual respect. The special bonds of friendship and cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Vatican continue to strengthen, drawing on the legacy of Your predecessors, which You, Your Holiness, are consistently advancing today through renewed approaches. We are especially grateful for the constant support the Vatican provides to the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. Your address to the participants of the VIII Congress, as well as the its Final Declaration, serve as a spiritual guide for strengthening global dialogue and countering extremism and intolerance. For Kazakhstan, it would be a great honor to welcome Your Holiness on an apostolic visit at a time convenient for You. I am assured that such a visit would inspire the representatives of the diverse societies of our region and give new momentum to our shared aspiration for a more just and harmonious international order, reads a special message from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Pope Leo XIV.

Expressing gratitude for the audience, Speaker Ashimbayev also noted the active participation of the Vatican delegation in drafting the Final Declaration of the VIII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, and spoke about the work carried out by the Secretariat of the Congress to implement the provisions of the declaration.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pays great attention to strengthening relations with the Vatican and highly values Your efforts to advance interreligious and intercultural dialogue. Representatives of the Holy See took an active part in drafting the final document of the VIII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions — the Astana Declaration of Peace 2025. As part of the implementation of the Declaration, the Secretariat of the Congress has begun preparing a document on the role of religious organizations in combating climate change. We have also started developing an Ethical Code for the development of artificial intelligence, taking into account the views of religious leaders. We deeply appreciate the Holy See’s leadership in this field, as it promotes the primacy of spiritual values within the framework of scientific and technological progress. We are ready for active cooperation with the institutions of the Catholic Church in this matter, said Maulen Ashimbayev, who also presented His Holiness with a list of Catholic priests repressed on the territory of Kazakhstan, as a token of remembrance and sorrow for those who died for their faith.

Pope Leo XIV, in turn, highly praised Kazakhstan’s efforts to foster peace among representatives of various religions and to promote global well-being. The Pontiff stressed the importance of the good intentions and measures undertaken within the framework of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in the context of modern challenges and confirmed the Holy See’s unwavering support for its mission.

The role of religious leaders in the modern world and the importance of spiritual diplomacy were discussed during the roundtable, dedicated to the joint initiatives of Kazakhstan and the Vatican aimed at promoting peace, dialogue, and mutual understanding.

In today’s world, according to Maulen Ashimbayev, spiritual leaders play an important role in building a reliable bridge of communication between different cultures, religions, and peoples, regardless of faith, ethnic background, or political preferences. It is they who are capable of providing guidance and promoting the right value system at a time when society clearly needs morality and unity. He also highlighted the tasks for further joint work between the Secretariat of the Congress and the Vatican Dicastery in implementing the Astana Declaration of Peace.

In his speech, Ashimbayev said that the Kazakh President attaches special attention on forming a new global movement, as well as measures to combat climate change and ensure the responsible use of new technologies and artificial intelligence.

Spiritual leaders have supported the call of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to form a new global movement for peace. This initiative is intended to intensify international dialogue and unite the efforts of all who strive to overcome disagreements and conflicts, strengthen trust among nations, and uphold the ideals of peace and justice. Cooperation with international organizations - primarily the United Nations - will play a leading role. We count on continuing our constructive cooperation with the Dicastery in implementing the main provisions of the Astana Declaration of Peace, said the Senate Speaker.

During the roundtable, a memorandum was signed between the International Center for Interfaith and Interreligious Dialogue of Kazakhstan and the Vatican’s Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue. The document formalized mutual recognition and reaffirmed the parties’ commitment to developing cooperation in the field of interreligious and interfaith diplomacy and strengthening institutional partnership. The memorandum of understanding also provides for the exchange of best practices and knowledge in areas of mutual interest.

On the same day, the Speaker of the Senate held a bilateral meeting with Cardinal George Koovakad, Prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, during which prospects for cooperation between the two countries in the sphere of intercultural and interreligious dialogue were discussed.

