Where to watch Kazakh athletes’ performance at Sanya 2026 live
14:34, 22 April 2026
Today, April 22, the opening ceremony of the Asian Beach Games 2026 will be held in Sanya, China, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.
Kazakhstan’s team will compete in nine sports events.
The 2026 Asian Beach Games will be available to stream live on asiangameshub.com, and the live schedule with the games’ recordings will be available there as well.
The Kazakhstani women’s team has already started their performance at the tournament, winning the first water polo match against Thailand.
Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s judo team would compete at the 2026 Dushanbe Grand Slam in Tajikistan.