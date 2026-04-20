Kazakhstan’s judo team to compete at Grand Slam in Tajikistan
The International Judo Federation (IJF) released a preliminary entry list for athletes competing at the 2026 Dushanbe Grand Slam stage in Tajikistan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.
The Kazakh judo team’s roster includes Nuradil Alzhan and Toktar Umutaliyev in -60kg, Yerdaulet Bozsha and Nursultan Zaizagaliyev in -66kg, Dastan Shayakhmetov and Madi Zhetkergen in -73kg, Azat Kumisbay and Askar Narkulov in -81kg, Daniil Krylov and Nurzhan Bissenov in -90kg, Beibit Madeyev and Mukhammedali Mavlidov in -100kg. The tournament will take place on May 1-3, and the final squad might change.
Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s judokas had secured five medals in the individual and a silver in the mixed team event at the Asian Championships in Ordos, China.