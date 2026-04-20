Kazakhstan’s judo team to compete at Grand Slam in Tajikistan

The Kazakh judo team’s roster includes Nuradil Alzhan and Toktar Umutaliyev in -60kg, Yerdaulet Bozsha and Nursultan Zaizagaliyev in -66kg, Dastan Shayakhmetov and Madi Zhetkergen in -73kg, Azat Kumisbay and Askar Narkulov in -81kg, Daniil Krylov and Nurzhan Bissenov in -90kg, Beibit Madeyev and Mukhammedali Mavlidov in -100kg. The tournament will take place on May 1-3, and the final squad might change.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s judokas had secured five medals in the individual and a silver in the mixed team event at the Asian Championships in Ordos, China.