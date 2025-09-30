Where to watch Kairat vs. Real Madrid match in Shymkent

The organizers have prepared two venues for fans:

Near the City Youth Resource Center (1 Turkistan Street)

At Astana Square

The broadcast begins at 9:45 PM on September 30.

"This event is a true gift for Kazakhstan's football fans. We invite you to come, support Kairat, and become part of football history. Go, Kairat! May victories be our constant companions," reads the city administration's statement.

As earlier reported, Real Madrid will play against FC Kairat in Almaty. The match will take place at the Central Stadium, where the Spanish side will be aiming to secure three points.