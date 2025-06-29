Where Kazakhstan’s universities stand in world rankings

"According to the QS World University Rankings 2026, 20 universities from Kazakhstan made the list. Among them are three new entrants, Caspian University of Technology and Engineering named after Sh.Yessenov, M. Kozybayev North Kazakhstan University, and Shakarim University, all appearing in the global ranking for the first time. L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University also entered the world’s top 100 for the first time in the “employer reputation” category. Additionally, Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, along with five other universities, ranked in the top 100 for faculty-student interaction, underscoring the quality of education and the value of a personalized approach," the ministry reported.

According to the ministry, Abai University climbed 43 spots from last year to rank 628th (previously between 671 and 680). This achievement places the university among the world’s top 650 and solidifies its position as one of Kazakhstan’s top five universities.

As reported earlier, over 11,000 graduates are set to receive their medical degrees at the universities of Kazakhstan this year.