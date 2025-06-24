Over 11,000 to graduate from medical universities in Kazakhstan in 2025

A record high of 10,570 doctors graduated in 2024. More than half of them were granted state educational scholarships. 11,626 health professionals will graduate from universities this year, two-thirds of whom will be employed based on the specific requirements of different regions.

He said the Healthcare Ministry provided 5,000 state educational grants in 2025, including 2,700 for bachelor’s degree, 325 for master’s degree, 160 for PhD, and 2,500 for residency programs.

He added 2,500 grants for residency programs were distributed according to specific requirements of different regions which guarantees that future experts will pass training and be sent to the regions that experience a lack of their skills and knowledge.

The Vice Minister noted the Ministry woks on differentiating the amount of educational grants.

It is worth reminding, 23 branches of foreign universities operate in Kazakhstan today.