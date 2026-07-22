When will Snoop Dogg’s biopic hit theaters? Universal release date

The studio announced on Tuesday that “Snoop” will be released on August 6, 2027.

Directed by Craig Brewer, the film stars Jonathan Daviss as Snoop Dogg and chronicles the life and career of the hip-hop icon. Brewer also rewrote the screenplay, originally written by Joe Robert Cole.

The biopic will be produced by Brian Grazer of Imagine Entertainment, Snoop Dogg, and Sara Ramaker, President of Death Row Pictures. It marks the first feature film developed under Death Row Pictures’ overall deal with NBCUniversal Entertainment.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Universal Pictures announced Christopher Nolan’s epic film, The Odyssey, earned over $264 million globally during its opening weekend.