The Odyssey makes over $264 mln at box office in opening weekend

The film grossed over $124 million in North America, while international markets contributed around $139 million, bringing its global debut to more than $264 million.

According to the studio, The Odyssey debuted at No. 1 on the global box office, marking Nolan’s strongest opening weekend since The Dark Knight Rises in 2012.

The Odyssey is the first feature film shot entirely with IMAX film cameras. It stars Matt Damon as Odysseus and features an ensemble cast that includes Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, and Charlize Theron.

The Odyssey is based on Homer’s ancient Greek epic poem, which chronicles Odysseus’ decade-long journey home after the Trojan War.

Qazinform News Agency previously reported that Christopher Nolan and Matt Damon would appear on the popular South Korean talk show “You Quiz on the Block” during their upcoming visit to Seoul.