“When a Dream Becomes History”: Dimash releases trailer for new documentary

"On October 5, 2025, Dimash Qudaibergen presented his “Stranger” show at Madison Square Garden in New York, becoming the first solo artist from the CIS countries to perform at one of the world’s most legendary venues," the statement says.

As part of the concert, the National Anthem of the Republic of Kazakhstan and songs in the Kazakh language were performed on the Madison Square Garden stage for the very first time, including the premiere of Dimash’s original composition “Samğau.”

For the first time at this iconic venue, Dimash also performed “Love’s Not Over Yet” accompanied by its composer, two-time Grammy Award winner Walter Afanasieff.

A special highlight of the program was “The Story of One Sky,” which became one of the concert’s most powerful and emotional moments.

The Madison Square Garden performance marked a major milestone in the artist’s creative journey, reflecting years of dedication, professional growth, and the realization of a lifelong dream.

As reported earlier, Dimash Qudaibergen announced a documentary film about the preparation for his Stranger concert at the legendary Madison Square Garden, held in October 2025.