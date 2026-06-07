Dimash to reveal MSG concert preparations in new film

According to the singer, the film will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at one of the most important performances of his career, offering unprecedented access to the preparation and production of the landmark concert.

“On October 5, the world saw the Stranger concert at Madison Square Garden. But no one saw what happened before the lights went down and the curtain rose. From an early age, I was often told that such a wide vocal range was an unusual choice for a male singer. Years later, all kinds of stories and assumptions began to surround my name. Some called me a producer-made project. Others believed I was a governments-backed project, searching for powerful patrons behind my success who, in reality, never existed. While some tried to explain my journey, we were living it,” Dimash posted on Instagram.

According to him the film will reveal what really happened behind the scenes.

“For the first time in my career, I allowed cameras to capture what had always remained between me, my family, and my team: the preparation, the backstage moments, the pressure, the doubts, the responsibility, and the moments that, at my request, had always stayed beyond the reach of any lens. This film is not about myths or narratives. It is about what really happened. About the days and months leading up to one of the most important concerts of my life. About the moment when a dream becomes history,” the singer notes.

Official trailer premieres on Monday (June 8) at 6:00 PM.

Earlier, it was reported that fans of Dimash Qudaibergen from around the world continue to carry out charitable, environmental, and cultural-educational initiatives inspired by his creativity and public activities.