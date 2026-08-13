Wheat shipment transits Azerbaijan en route to Armenia

The company said that 20 wagons carrying wheat are being dispatched from Bilajari station.

To date, more than 37,000 tons of grain have been transported from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan, alongside nearly 9,000 tons of fertilizer, 1,136 tons of propane, 133 tons of aluminum, 414 tons of anthracite and approximately 67,000 tons of timber.

According to the company, nearly 15,000 tons of diesel fuel and around 5,000 tons of RON-92 and RON-95 gasoline have been exported from Azerbaijan to Armenia so far.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Azerbaijan, Armenia and the U.S. reaffirm commitment to implement peace agreements.