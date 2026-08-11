Azerbaijan, Armenia and U.S. reaffirm commitment to implement peace agreements

The statement was issued to mark the first anniversary of the White House peace summit attended by U.S. President Donald Trump, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The document notes that over the past year, the three sides have taken a number of steps to implement the Joint Peace Declaration. Stability has been maintained along the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, while normalization efforts, border delimitation and confidence-building measures have continued.

A key area highlighted in the statement is the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP). According to the statement, the project has entered the implementation stage. Engineering and surveying work has begun in Armenia, while the United States and Armenia have agreed to establish a company to develop the route. Azerbaijan, meanwhile, has nearly completed construction of road and railway infrastructure on its territory to connect with the TRIPP network.

The statement also highlighted U.S. support for the Trans-Caspian trade route. The United States has provided 201 million US dollars to the Trans-Caspian Enterprise Fund to attract private investment for the development of the Middle Corridor in the South Caucasus and Central Asia.

The three countries also noted progress in economic ties between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Azerbaijan lifted transit restrictions on Armenia, after which around 60,000 tons of cargo were transported through Azerbaijani territory to and from Armenia over the past year. Azerbaijan also supplied Armenia with 20,000 tons of petroleum products.

Telecommunications operators from the two countries have signed an agreement on internet connectivity aimed at strengthening the resilience of regional telecommunications infrastructure.

The United States, Azerbaijan and Armenia reaffirmed their support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both countries within their internationally recognized borders and their commitment to the full implementation of the Joint Declaration signed on August 8.

The statement also said that Armenia and Azerbaijan have joined the Board of Peace at the invitation of the United States.

To note, on August 8, 2025, following a trilateral meeting in Washington, the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and the United States adopted a Joint Declaration on the peaceful settlement of relations between Baku and Yerevan.