WhatsApp's new privacy feature is coming: Reserve your username now

The feature is designed to give users greater privacy when starting conversations with new contacts, such as classmates, neighbors, or people they meet at events. It will also apply to group chats, allowing users to join conversations without immediately revealing their phone number to people they do not know.

According to WhatsApp, users can begin reserving their preferred usernames this week through the latest version of the app by navigating to Settings > Account > Username. The company said it is opening reservations early because its platform serves more than three billion users, increasing the likelihood that many people may want the same usernames.

You can reserve your username now. Photo credit: Screenshot of WhatsApp

Usernames will be optional, and WhatsApp recommends choosing one that is unique and known only to people the user wants to contact them. The app also includes a username generator to help users find an available username.

For creators, small businesses, and organizations seeking a consistent online identity, WhatsApp will offer the option to claim the same username they already use on Instagram or Facebook.

Unlike some messaging platforms, WhatsApp will not include a searchable username directory or username suggestions. Instead, someone will need to know a user's exact username to initiate contact for the first time.

Users will also have the option to enable a username key, an additional privacy measure that requires others to enter a specific key before they can send the first message.

Once the feature becomes available, users who choose to enable usernames will no longer have their phone number displayed when messaging a person or business for the first time.

WhatsApp said usernames will be rolled out gradually over the coming months, with users receiving an in-app notification when the feature becomes available in their country.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that WhatsApp unveiled private AI chat mode.