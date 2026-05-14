WhatsApp unveils private AI chat mode

The feature, announced Wednesday, is built on WhatsApp’s “Private Processing” technology, which supports the platform’s existing AI tools while maintaining end-to-end encryption. According to Meta, the system processes AI requests in a secure environment known as a Trusted Execution Environment, ensuring messages remain inaccessible to the company itself.

“Incognito Chat handles all AI inference in a Trusted Execution Environment that ensures your messages are not accessible to us,” Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a post. “The conversations on your phone also disappear when you exit the session.”

Meta said the feature is intended for users seeking confidential AI interactions involving topics such as health, finances, or career advice. Unlike traditional “incognito modes” offered by other AI services, Meta claims the new system prevents the company from viewing either questions or responses.

The company added that chats are temporary by default and disappear after the session ends. For now, the service supports text-only conversations, though image and voice capabilities are under development.

Meta also announced a related feature called “Side Chat with Meta AI,” allowing users to privately ask AI questions about ongoing personal or group chats without exposing that information to the company.

“Incognito Chat with Meta AI is truly private, meaning no one — not even Meta — can read your conversations,” the company said in an official statement.

The feature will roll out gradually over the coming months on WhatsApp and the Meta AI app for the platform’s more than 3 billion users worldwide.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Pavel Durov criticized WhatsApp, claiming the platform’s encryption system could give users a false sense of privacy.