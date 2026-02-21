WhatsApp rolls out its most anticipated feature

The update is designed to help new members of group chats quickly catch up on recent conversations. When adding a new participant, group members will now see an option to share from 25 to up to 100 messages to provide context. However, according to the company, sharing message history is not automatic.

“Sending message history is an action you have to take and admins have the option to disable the setting for their groups. Admins will always be able to share message history. For transparency, when message history is sent, everyone in the group is notified, with clear timestamps and sender information, and message history is visually distinct from regular messages,” WhatsApp said in a blog post.

Meta stated that the feature eliminates the need for screenshots or forwarded messages to bring new participants up to speed, while maintaining privacy protections. WhatsApp said the Group Message History feature is being introduced gradually to users worldwide.

Earlier, Meta and NVIDIA announced a strategic partnership aimed at expanding Meta’s artificial intelligence infrastructure.