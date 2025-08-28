WhatsApp launches tool to adjust message style

The tool suggests alternative versions of a draft in different styles, such as professional, funny, or supportive, allowing users to refine their text before sending it. The suggestions can either be used directly or further edited.

The feature is accessible in both individual and group chats. To use it, users simply begin typing a message and then tap the newly added pencil icon.

According to WhatsApp, Writing Help is powered by its Private Processing technology. This system ensures that neither Meta nor WhatsApp can read users’ messages or the AI-generated suggestions. The company stresses that all processing occurs in a way that preserves user privacy.

WhatsApp underlined that Writing Help, along with other Private Processing-based features such as Message Summaries, is optional and turned off by default. This, the company says, is part of its broader principle that users should remain in control of their experience on the platform.

The new feature is initially available in English, starting in the United States and a number of other countries. WhatsApp plans to expand it to more languages and regions later in the year, but it has not yet been introduced in Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that Spotify introduced messages for sharing music, podcasts, and audiobooks.