Spotify introduces messages for sharing music, podcasts, and audiobooks

Messages brings all sharing tools into one place and makes it easier to talk about what you’re listening to. It works as a private chat where users can send links to tracks, podcasts, or audiobooks, and react with text or emojis.

To share, just tap the share icon in the Now Playing screen, choose a friend, and hit send.

The feature is gradually rolling out on mobile for Free and Premium users aged 16 and older in select countries, but it has not yet launched in Kazakhstan.

Messages can be accessed through the profile icon in the top left corner of the app. Recipients can choose to accept or decline a chat request. Once accepted, they can exchange messages and send quick reactions.

The feature benefits not only listeners but also musicians, writers, and podcasters. Easier sharing increases the chance for new audiences to discover their work.

All conversations are protected with encryption, both in storage and during transmission. Spotify also uses tools to detect illegal or harmful content, while reports from users are reviewed by moderators.

