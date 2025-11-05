WhatsApp launches official app for Apple Watch

According to the developers, users can now read and send text and voice messages, create reactions, and access other key features directly from the Apple Watch without needing to take out their iPhone.

The minimum system requirement for installation is watchOS 10 or later, and the smartwatch must be paired with an iPhone that has WhatsApp and the Messenger app installed. The new WhatsApp for Apple Watch is already available for download on the App Store.

Earlier, it was reported that Meta introduced a new “Ghost Posts” feature on its Threads app, allowing users to publish posts that automatically disappear after 24 hours.