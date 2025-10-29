Meta introduces disappearing “Ghost Posts” on Threads

The function resembles “stories” on Instagram and WhatsApp, but applies to text posts within the main feed. Ghost posts appear as grey dotted chat bubbles to distinguish them from regular posts.

To create one, users tap the ghost icon when writing a post. Once published, the post is visible to followers for a day before vanishing from public view. All engagement, likes and replies, remains private and is sent directly to the author’s inbox. Meta says this design encourages more spontaneous sharing and reduces pressure for permanent visibility.

For creators and brands, Ghost Posts offer a way to test ideas, host time-limited polls, or share updates for special events. Although they disappear from feeds, they remain archived privately within the app, allowing users to revisit their content later.

The feature is now available globally. Threads currently has over 400 million monthly active users.

Earlier, it was reported that although Threads positions itself as a communication platform, users in Kazakhstan have turned it into an informal marketplace — trading cars, apartments, clothing, and even advertising oil fields without fees or intermediaries. This trend positions Threads as a potential rival to local services such as Kolesa.kz, OLX, and Krisha.kz.