Kazakhstan invites Japan to develop joint investment projects in energy, transport, and logistics

The parties discussed key issues of enhancing political dialogue at the highest and high levels, as well as deepening trade, economic, investment, and cultural ties.

The ministers emphasized that Kazakhstan and Japan have reached the level of an expanded strategic partnership within a relatively short historical period.

“Over the past three decades, we have established a strong political dialogue, built mutually beneficial economic cooperation, and fostered close cultural and humanitarian connections,” noted Nurtleu.

Special attention was paid to economic cooperation. Japan ranks among the top ten largest foreign investors in Kazakhstan, with total investments since 1993 amounting to 8 billion US dollars. In 2024, bilateral trade turnover reached nearly 2 billion dollars, while around 60 Japanese companies, including Sumitomo, Marubeni, Toshiba, Mitsui, and others, successfully operate in Kazakhstan.

In this regard, the Kazakh side invited Japanese businesses to participate in joint investment projects in the fields of industry, energy, transport, and logistics.

The discussion also covered cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy. The parties agreed to collaborate on ensuring nuclear facility safety and training qualified personnel in the nuclear energy sector.

The foreign ministers exchanged views on pressing regional and global issues and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening engagement between their foreign ministries.

Minister Nurtleu emphasized the importance of advancing the “Central Asia + Japan” Dialogue as a key platform for discussing priority areas of cooperation.

The Kazakh Foreign Minister also expressed gratitude to the Japanese side for its support and co-sponsorship of Kazakhstan’s resolution on establishing a UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan.

Additionally, both sides confirmed their mutual desire to boost cultural and humanitarian collaboration. Minister Nurtleu extended his best wishes for the successful hosting of EXPO 2025 in Osaka, highlighting Kazakhstan’s intention to participate actively at a high level.

Minister Iwaya reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to deepening cooperation with Kazakhstan, which remains a key strategic partner for Tokyo.

Following the meeting, the Action Plan between the Foreign Ministries of Kazakhstan and Japan for 2025-2026 was signed, outlining the priority areas for further engagement.

