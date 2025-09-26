What we know about Kazakhstan’s new Alatau City project

Speaking on Jibek Joly Radio’s My Kazakhstan program, company representative Almat Doskaleyev described Alatau as a “sandbox” for the country’s future. “The idea is not just to build a new city, but to create a model of Kazakhstan’s future — a territory of advanced development built to international standards,” he said.

According to Doskaleyev, Alatau is conceived from the outset as a smart city. Its concept and master plan, developed by Singapore-based Surbana Jurong, were approved by the President in late 2022, with the goal of offering investors clear and transparent rules.

The project is vast in scale. It will cover 88,000 hectares, which is larger than both Singapore and Seoul. By 2050, it is expected to become home to up to two million residents and attract more than four million tourists annually. Forecasts suggest that around one million jobs will be created, with the housing stock exceeding 55 million square meters and educational institutions able to accommodate 40,000 students. The first visible phases are expected within two to three years, and the first residents of new complexes could arrive in four to five years.

Development will take place in stages across four thematic districts. The Gate District, closest to Almaty, will serve as a financial and business hub featuring a planned landmark tower. The Golden District will focus on education and healthcare with international universities and clinics. The Growing District will host industry and logistics, while the Green District, near the Kapchagay Reservoir, will be devoted to recreation, tourism and leisure. Each district will also contain housing and social infrastructure so that schools, hospitals and other essential facilities are within walking distance.

One of the city’s key purposes is to relieve pressure on Almaty, which now has about 2.3 million residents and sees nearly 400,000 cars enter the city each day. “If we don’t create new centers of gravity, Almaty will face even more serious problems — from traffic to ecology to a shortage of jobs,” Doskaleyev said. International consultants have also confirmed that seismic risks at the Alatau site are lower than in Almaty itself.

The development model relies primarily on private investment, while the state will provide only basic infrastructure such as roads and utilities. KPMG Korea has been engaged to design the industrial-zone strategy and attract South Korean anchor manufacturers. Earlier this month, during the President’s visit to Beijing, Alatau City Development Group signed a tripartite framework agreement with China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) and the National Investment Corporation under the National Bank to advance a new business district in the Gate District. Doskaleyev emphasized the city’s ambition to include an iconic structure.

“Every great city has a landmark. We want a distinctive building that puts Alatau on the map,” he said, noting that Japanese firms are expected to join the design stage while CSCEC will handle construction.

Photo credit: Alatau City official website

The project has already broken ground. On 12 September 2025, the first stone was laid for K-Park, a cultural and business center initiated by the Association of Koreans in Kazakhstan. Construction progress is set to be streamed online via the Alatau.city platform and K-Park’s own channels. An international roadshow to present Alatau to potential investors will take place on 15–16 October in Seoul.

Authorities envision Alatau as a magnet for young professionals, IT specialists, engineers and builders. Startup hubs, universities, parks, schools and healthcare facilities are included in the early phases, and housing will be diverse in price and type. Support programs for young families and early-stage specialists may be introduced as the city expands.

“Building a new city from scratch and being part of it is a huge responsibility — and a tremendous opportunity,” Doskaleyev said. “I live this project and believe in it.”

Earlier, it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced Alatau City will receive a special status.