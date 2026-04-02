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    What to expect from Thursday’s weather in Kazakhstan

    05:42, 2 April 2026

    The passage of atmospheric fronts will bring rain and thunderstorms to the western and southern regions of Kazakhstan on April 2, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Kazhydromet Weather Service.

    Fog
    Photo credit: Soltan Zheksenbekov/Qazinform

    In western regions, in particular, forecasters predict heavy rainfall, hail, and squally winds.

    As to the other parts of the country, dry weather persists under the influence of a vast anticyclone. Northern regions may still face black ice. High winds are forecast for the west, south, and east.

    Patchy fog is expected throughout Kazakhstan.

    Furthermore, a high risk of wildfire remains in the eastern part of the Kyzylorda region, the western part of the Turkistan region, and the southern districts of the Zhetysu region.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported on the weather forecast for April 2–4.

    Weather in Kazakhstan Weather Kazhydromet rains Wind Fog Black ice
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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