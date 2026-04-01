Rain, hail, and high winds forecast across Kazakhstan on April 2–4

However, a southern cyclone will influence the western regions, bringing unstable weather conditions that will gradually spread toward the northern, central, and southern regions. There will be rain (heavy at times), thunderstorms, and gusty winds.

The northwest of the country may see hail and squalls during daylight hours. Patches of fog are also predicted at night and in the morning hours.

Daytime temperatures in the northwest and north are expected to drop from +15...+25°C (59...77°F) to +12...+20°C (54...68°F), while the south will see a decrease from +27...+32°C (81...90°F) to +18...+25°C (64...77°F). In contrast, the west will experience temperatures rising from +13...+20°C (55...68°F) to +18...+25°C (64...77°F), and the east will see highs of +18...+26°C (64...79°F). In the center, the temperatures will range between +15 and +25°C (59...77°F). In the southeast, it will be as warm as +25...+30°C (77...86°F).