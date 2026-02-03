What to expect from BTS and Netflix collaboration

The concert, titled BTS The Comeback Live: Arirang, will begin at 8:00 p.m. local time. During the performance, the group will present the lead single and other tracks from the new album. The event will be the first ever solo concert by a K-pop act held at Gwanghwamun Square.

Previously, BTS performed at historic locations in central Seoul, including sites within Gyeongbokgung Palace, which served as backdrops for special television projects.

The concert will be streamed live on Netflix in more than 190 countries. This will mark the first time a major cultural event taking place in South Korea is broadcast worldwide in real time on the platform.

In addition, the documentary film BTS: The Return will premiere on Netflix on March 27. The film follows the group as it prepares to release its first full length album in nearly four years.

The 14-track album Arirang is scheduled for release on March 20 at 1:00 p.m. local time.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum sent an official request to South Korean President Lee Jae Myung seeking assistance in arranging additional BTS concerts in Mexico.