Mexico president asks South Korea for additional BTS concerts

Speaking at her daily morning press conference, Sheinbaum said interest in the group’s tour in Mexico was unprecedented, noting that around one million young people want to buy tickets, while only about 150,000 tickets are currently available.

BTS’s world tour is set to begin in April, shortly after the release of the group’s first studio album in three years, titled Arirang. The band has been on hiatus since 2022 while its members completed South Korea’s mandatory military service.

Only three concerts were initially scheduled in Mexico, triggering huge demand and a wave of complaints from fans over the ticket sales process. The national consumer protection authority said it has launched an investigation into Ticketmaster and imposed sanctions on ticket resale platforms over alleged unfair practices.

Ticketmaster ticket prices ranged from 1,767 to 17,782 Mexican pesos ($100-$1000), while prices on the secondary market were up to five times higher.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that BTS announced the release of a new album and a world tour. The fifth studio album will feature 14 tracks.