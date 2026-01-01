What the weather will be like in Kazakhstan Jan 13
01:15, 13 January 2026
On January 13, most parts of Kazakhstan will face snowfall and blizzards, caused by atmospheric frontal zones, Qazinform News Agency learned from Kazhydromet.
Heavy snowfall is expected overnight in the eastern part of the country.
Western and southeastern areas will brace for mixed precipitation, including rain and snow.
Southern, southwestern, and central areas will see no precipitation today.
Fog, icy roads, and strong winds are expected across much of the country.
Earlier, Astana Emergencies Department warned city residents and guests of the deterioration of weather conditions in the coming days, urging to take precautions and refrain from long-distance travel.