What the weather will be like in Kazakhstan Jan 13

Heavy snowfall is expected overnight in the eastern part of the country.

Western and southeastern areas will brace for mixed precipitation, including rain and snow.

Southern, southwestern, and central areas will see no precipitation today.

Fog, icy roads, and strong winds are expected across much of the country.

Earlier, Astana Emergencies Department warned city residents and guests of the deterioration of weather conditions in the coming days, urging to take precautions and refrain from long-distance travel.