Astana residents urged to take precautions due to adverse weather conditions

Rescuers advise monitoring the storm warnings and refraining from long-distance travel, if possible.

Drivers are urged to observe speed limits and keep a safe distance. Pedestrians should be extremely careful and call 112 immediately in case of an emergency.

On Monday, January 12, the met service issued a storm warning for Astana, due to heavy snowfall and wind gusts reaching 15-20 m/s. Bad weather affected road conditions and the operation of the Astana Airport.

Heavy snow, which had battered the city for several hours, caused traffic jams on major streets.

Due to unfavorable weather conditions, residents and visitors of the city are recommended to plan their trips to Astana International Airport in advance, taking into account road conditions and possible changes in flight schedules.

Continuous snow removal is underway on the railway station square and in front of the terminal, and all airport services are operating in enhanced mode, the airport's press service said.