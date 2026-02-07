What tariffs await countries trading with Iran

According to a Fact Sheet released by the White House, the measure is aimed at protecting the national security, foreign policy and economic interests of the United States. The order authorizes the U.S. to impose additional tariffs on imports from any country that directly or indirectly engages in trade with Iran.

Implementation of the mechanism has been assigned to the U.S. Secretary of State, the Secretary of Commerce and the United States Trade Representative.

Donald Trump said such tariffs could amount to 25 percent. In a post published on the Truth Social platform, he wrote:

“Effective immediately, any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America.”

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Donald Trump held a phone call with Xi Jinping, during which the sides discussed trade, energy cooperation and the situation involving Iran.