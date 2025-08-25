What spheres Kazakhstan and Japan plan to cooperate in

It should be noted that Takeshi Iwaya arrived in Kazakhstan for his first official visit.

The sides discussed the prospects for interaction in various areas. According to Murat Nurtleu, cooperation in nuclear energy, production and export of nuclear fuel, as well as nuclear medicine, are of special importance.

Kazakhstan and Japan are also interested in the development of renewable energy sources.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Kazinform

“We have also discussed strengthening cooperation in prevention of emergency situations. I would like to take this opportunity and thank the Government of Japan for allocation of $2 million grant for the development of flood prevention systems,” Murat Nurtleu said.

He noted that the Kazakh-Japanese cooperation has a significant potential in such areas as food security, industrial cooperation, pharmaceutics, HR development, and information systems.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan and Japan set to expand air service and launch Almaty-Tokyo flight.