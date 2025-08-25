Kazakhstan and Japan to expand air service, launch Almaty-Tokyo flight
Kazakhstan and Japan are set to expand air service. It was announced following the talks between Deputy Foreign Minister – Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu and Foreign Minister of Japan Takeshi Iwaya in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the Kazakh Foreign Minister, utmost attention was paid to transport and logistics. In particular, Japan’s Government supported the digitization of customs services at the port of Aktau as part of the development of the Middle Corridor.
Next year, the countries will launch a flight en route Almaty – Tokyo, the Minister said.
He noted the visit of Japan’s Foreign Minister is considered a timely step towards elevating bilateral ties to a new level.
Today's talks were also meaningful and fruitful, providing a good opportunity to comprehensively discuss current issues on the bilateral agenda, the Minister noted.