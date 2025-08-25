Kazakhstan and Japan to expand air service, launch Almaty-Tokyo flight

According to the Kazakh Foreign Minister, utmost attention was paid to transport and logistics. In particular, Japan’s Government supported the digitization of customs services at the port of Aktau as part of the development of the Middle Corridor.

Next year, the countries will launch a flight en route Almaty – Tokyo, the Minister said.

He noted the visit of Japan’s Foreign Minister is considered a timely step towards elevating bilateral ties to a new level.

Today's talks were also meaningful and fruitful, providing a good opportunity to comprehensively discuss current issues on the bilateral agenda, the Minister noted.