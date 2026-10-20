What Shakira’s Bishkek mega-concert means for tourism in Kyrgyzstan

According to the Presidential Affairs Office of the Kyrgyz Republic, residents of 36 countries purchased tickets for the concert. The international contingent exceeded 10,000 people, including foreign tourists, visitors, and international students.

The concert generated significant social media buzz. Shakira herself shared photos from Bishkek and expressed her gratitude to Kyrgyzstan for the warm welcome. Her post drew further international attention to the country.

Attendees also praised the organization of the event, which included free shuttle buses, convenient stadium access, and designated food zones. This marks the fourth major event to be held at the Bishkek Arena.

Photo via Kabar / Instagram screenshot

The presidential administration noted that hosting such events fosters tourism, supports local businesses, and strengthens Kyrgyzstan’s international image.

"Kyrgyzstan has proven that it is capable of hosting events on a global scale. Previously, under the direction of President Sadyr Zhaparov, our team organized the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games, which received extensive international coverage. Now, we have hosted a concert by Shakira, who personally thanked Kyrgyzstan in public. These are more than just concerts or shows; they represent an influx of tourists, business development, international recognition, and new opportunities for our country. Our goal is not to stop here. Shakira is only the beginning." "New global stars and large-scale projects lie ahead," the administration noted.

The administration emphasized that the Shakira concert was made possible through collaboration with private organizers, investors, and partners. No state budget funds were allocated to cover the artist's performance fee.

At the same time, the presidential affairs administration continues to modernize tourism infrastructure, including the Ala-Archa and Karakol nature parks, as well as various sanatoriums, resorts, and other facilities under its jurisdiction. This work is aimed at creating comfortable conditions for both residents and international tourists, improving the quality of service, and unlocking Kyrgyzstan’s tourism potential.

The presidential affairs administration underscored that the Shakira concert is merely the beginning of a series of new, large-scale projects designed to strengthen Kyrgyzstan’s position as a hub for international events in Central Asia.

As reported earlier, Shakira performed as part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.