Shakira brings fans from 33 countries to Bishkek for spectacular concert

The concert took place on October 18 at the newly opened Bishkek Arena as part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour. It became Shakira's first show in Central Asia and attracted visitors from 33 countries. The largest number of fans came from Kazakhstan, Russia and Uzbekistan.

A special moment at the start of the concert was Shakira’s greeting in the Kyrgyz language.

“Good evening, Bishkek! How are you?” the global superstar greeted her fans

Shakira speaking Kyrgyz during her show in Bishkek! 😱🔥 https://t.co/4VHEUJILel — shakira charts (@ShakOnChart) October 19, 2026

The singer performed some of her iconic hits, including “Hips Don’t Lie,” “Waka Waka” and “Whenever, Wherever,” along with other popular songs.

THE POWER IS UNMATCHED 🛐 @shakira brought the house down at her first concert in Kyrgyzstan with a SOLD-OUT stadium of 50,000 Fans at the #LMYNLWorldTourBishkek 💜 https://t.co/ojGTY0fN4C — SHAKIRA - LAS MUJERES YA NO LLORAN WORLD TOUR (@shakiralmynlWT) October 18, 2026

THE POWER IS UNMATCHED 🛐 @shakira brought the house down at her first concert in Kyrgyzstan with a SOLD-OUT stadium of 50,000 Fans at the #LMYNLWorldTourBishkek 💜 https://t.co/ojGTY0fN4C — SHAKIRA - LAS MUJERES YA NO LLORAN WORLD TOUR (@shakiralmynlWT) October 18, 2026

🇰🇬 | Shakira performing “Whenever, Wherever” tonight at Bishkek Arena in Kyrgyzstan! 🔥 https://t.co/Y4sg598lDH — shakira charts (@ShakOnChart) October 18, 2026

Addressing the audience at the end of her performance, Shakira thanked the crowd for the warm welcome.

On the day of the concert, Eduard Kubatov, head of the State Agency for Tourism Development, announced that all tickets for Shakira’s show had been sold out.

The concert marked the second major international music event at the new arena, following American singer Nicole Scherzinger’s show during the opening of the 2026 World Nomad Games.

Earlier, authorities said the concert could attract around 30,000 foreign tourists.