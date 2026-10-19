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    Shakira brings fans from 33 countries to Bishkek for spectacular concert

    22:35, 19 October 2026

    World-renowned Colombian singer Shakira performed in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Shakira brings fans from 33 countries to Bishkek for spectacular concert
    Photo credit: Social media

    The concert took place on October 18 at the newly opened Bishkek Arena as part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour. It became Shakira's first show in Central Asia and attracted visitors from 33 countries. The largest number of fans came from Kazakhstan, Russia and Uzbekistan.

    A special moment at the start of the concert was Shakira’s greeting in the Kyrgyz language.

    “Good evening, Bishkek! How are you?” the global superstar greeted her fans

    The singer performed some of her iconic hits, including “Hips Don’t Lie,” “Waka Waka” and “Whenever, Wherever,” along with other popular songs.

    Addressing the audience at the end of her performance, Shakira thanked the crowd for the warm welcome.

    On the day of the concert, Eduard Kubatov, head of the State Agency for Tourism Development, announced that all tickets for Shakira’s show had been sold out.

    The concert marked the second major international music event at the new arena, following American singer Nicole Scherzinger’s show during the opening of the 2026 World Nomad Games.

    Earlier, authorities said the concert could attract around 30,000 foreign tourists.

     

    Celebrities Kyrgyzstan Central Asia
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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