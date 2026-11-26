The post-mortems are in for COP31. Some media outlets have blamed oil and gas producing countries. Headlines suggest that the COP31 ‘cover decision’ was scuppered by them; they failed to negotiate in good faith; and they remain the obstacle to implementing the Paris Agreement. This is all far from reality.

In this regard, it is important to highlight five key points:

Firstly, oil and gas producers supported the proposed cover decisions, together known as the ‘Antalya Pact’, despite reservations. It was a compromise text, as all COP outcomes are, but it contained practical solutions to advance climate action and implementation on the ground. Oil and gas producing countries acted in good faith throughout the COP31 negotiations. They were not the Parties that walked out. They were not the ones that paralyzed the negotiations. In addition, they supported the work of the COP31 Presidency.

Secondly, it is important to state that the draft ‘Antalya Pact’ referenced the ‘UAE Consensus’ from COP28 in 2023 in its entirety, covering mitigation, adaptation and means of implementation. The text was drafted by the COP31 Presidency, accepted by oil and gas producing countries, but not by those who professed indignation around the omission of the words ‘fossil fuels’ in the text.

We recognize the importance of countries’ climate ambitions. We also appreciate that some nations continue to talk about, and push for transitioning away from hydrocarbons. However, we also need to look at actions, and this often tells a different story. For example, while the European Union (EU) has developed initiatives to reduce the level of hydrocarbons in its energy mix, it continues to soften its own rules regarding the future of hydrocarbon use.

It has expanded its Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) import capacity by over a third between 2021 and 2025, and nearly doubled LNG imports in the same period. It has also recently highlighted the need to revisit its refining capacity situation for energy security purposes and many European countries are delaying the phasing out of coal plants.

Additionally, it has delayed its methane-monitoring rules for oil and gas importers until 2029, it has moved to soften its 2035 internal combustion engine ban, and it has struck a deal to rewrite sustainable finance rules so that oil, gas and coal companies can qualify for official EU-labelled ‘transition’ funds. Remarkably, all three of these rollbacks unfolded in the exact same month EU negotiators accused global partners of backsliding on a ‘fossil-fuel’ phaseout at COP31 negotiations.

Thirdly, it is important to reiterate the premise of the formative UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) agreement and the Paris Agreement.

The UNFCCC agreement is a well-rounded document, one that caters for the interests of all. It stresses the “widest possible cooperation” and recognizes the needs of all nations and peoples, from the perspective of equitable and just ways forward.

The Paris Agreement is anchored on the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities (CBDR-RC), as well as bottom-up approaches that are nationally determined according to each country’s priorities and circumstances. It makes no reference to choosing energy sources, rather it focuses on reducing emissions and leveraging appropriate technologies. It is a reality OPEC continues to highlight; climate change requires all solutions on the table with countries utilizing these based on their national circumstances.

This is underlined in the fourth point. Parties cannot cherry pick parts of the Paris Agreement, especially when it comes to mitigation and adaptation.

Mitigation is focused on reducing emissions. The Paris Agreement does not stipulate how this is to be done. This begs the question why some Parties were against the inclusion of carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) and other associated technologies in the draft COP31 text, when these are focused on reducing emissions.

Moreover, the IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report (AR6), approved by member governments, includes CCUS and Carbon Dioxide Removal as part of global mitigation pathways. CCUS is also explicitly included in the final COP28 text.

On adaptation, COP31 exposed the lack of collective willingness of developed countries to help developing nations adapt to climate shifts. The COP31 draft ‘cover decision’ dropped a reference to a $120 billion climate adaptation finance target. How can the removal of a means of implementation be squared with advocacy for global energy transition?

It should be recalled that developed countries industrialized by consuming about four fifths of the carbon budget. The principles of equity, CBDR-RC and historical responsibility require developed countries to take the lead in climate action and provide means of implementation support, including finance, technology transfer and capacity-building to developing countries.

The issue of developed countries fulfilling their obligations to meet funding gaps and scale up climate finance to developing countries, ones who have contributed relatively little to historical emissions, has been on the agenda of COPs for decades. It highlights that governments need to implement commitments already made.

And fifth, the outcome of COP31 underscores that the only way forward is an ‘all of the above approach’.

We need an ‘Age of All Energies’ to deliver energy security, given expanding demand and the differing needs and circumstances of nations around the world.

We need an ‘Age of All Technologies’ that can help reduce emissions. This is fully supportive of the Paris Agreement.

And we need an ‘Age of All Peoples’ where no-one is left behind. The 655 million people without electricity or the two billion people still cooking with harmful fuels are not just statistics. They are human stories. They need access to the energies that billions of people take for granted.

OPEC Member Countries strongly reaffirm their commitment to multilateralism and the principles and provisions of the Convention and the Paris Agreement. We are not dismissing anything and remain committed to finding ways forward that deliver win-win solutions at COP meetings. Ones that take on board all views, just like the UNFCCC was set up to do.

Earlier, it was reported that COP31 President and Turkish Environment Minister Murat Kurum had said some countries obstructed progress at the COP31 event by focusing on specific wording and introducing issues unrelated to climate change.