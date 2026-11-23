Speaking after a plenary session in Antalya, Kurum said the COP31 presidency had made every effort to advance negotiations, but disagreements among participating countries prevented consensus from being reached.

According to Kurum, the proposed COP31 cover decision included measures aimed at expanding renewable energy, protecting oceans and mountain ecosystems, maintaining the Paris Agreement's goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C, and promoting carbon-capture technologies consistent with the agreement.

While some countries supported the draft, others opposed it, leaving negotiators unable to reach a unified position.

Kurum stressed that the COP31 presidency would not prepare a new draft text in the absence of consensus.

“There will be no new text from now on. We will not work on another text in an environment where consensus has not been reached,” he said.

The Turkish minister also expressed concern over the lack of concrete outcomes despite lengthy negotiations, warning that continued deadlock would only exacerbate the effects of climate change.

He noted that Türkiye and Australia had worked throughout the summit to facilitate compromise and thanked countries that had contributed to advancing the negotiations.

Kurum added that the COP31 presidency would continue implementing existing commitments under the Paris Agreement, while emphasizing that the responsibility for reaching consensus ultimately lies with the participating countries.

Notably, Kazakhstan presented its portfolio of priority climate technologies at the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31), seeking to attract international investment for green technologies and sustainable economic development.