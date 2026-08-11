What is the average age for first mortgage in Kazakhstan?

According to her, the average age of borrowers varies depending on the program.

"The average age of savers (housing savings account holders) under state programs is 35. The average age of borrowers is 41. In terms of gender, women make up a larger share of savers under state programs – 2.7 million (58%) compared to 1.498 million men (42%)," she said.

Under the bank's commercial programs, the average age of savers is also 35, but borrowers tend to take out mortgages slightly earlier – at 39.

As reported in April 2026, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) approved a 90 billion tenge ($173.6 million equivalent) loan to Otbasy Bank JSC to expand access to affordable housing finance for women and offer green mortgage products for low- to moderate-income households across Kazakhstan.