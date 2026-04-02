ADB boosts women’s access to affordable housing, promotes green mortgages in Kazakhstan

The Promoting Inclusive and Green Housing Finance Project will provide residential mortgage financing to more than 2,000 eligible households, prioritizing women borrowers. It will also support the development of a green mortgage finance framework that can be replicated across Kazakhstan’s banking sector, encouraging the construction and financing of more affordable, energy-efficient housing.

“Our partnership with Otbasy Bank on the Umai Program showed how access to affordable mortgages can change the lives of women and broaden their economic opportunities,” said ADB Country Director for Kazakhstan Utsav Kumar. “The new project takes the program’s success further by including green mortgage products that will help households reduce energy costs and promote sustainable housing.”

Women compose over half of Kazakhstan’s population, yet they earn about 25% less than men on average. This persistent gender gap continues to limit their access to housing finance and underscores the need for a long-term solution. The high proportion of the country’s energy-intensive housing—estimated at more than 80%—also highlights the crucial role of green mortgage products in boosting energy efficiency and affordability for households.

To further advance support, ADB also approved a $500,000 technical assistance—equally financed with Otbasy Bank—to strengthen Otbasy Bank’s capacity to assess and mitigate climate risks and integrate environmental, social, and governance risk management practices into its housing finance operations.

Kazakhstan joined ADB in 1994. Since then, ADB has committed more than $8 billion in loans, grants, and technical assistance to support the country’s development across key sectors, including public sector management, transport, finance, and energy.



ADB is a leading multilateral development bank supporting inclusive, resilient, and sustainable growth across Asia and the Pacific. Working with its members and partners to solve complex challenges together, ADB harnesses innovative financial tools and strategic partnerships to transform lives, build quality infrastructure, and safeguard our planet. Founded in 1966, ADB is owned by 69 members—50 from the region.

Early March, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received ADB President Masato Kanda.