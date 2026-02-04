What is Snoop Dogg doing in Milan

The artist was spotted at the Milano Ice Skating Arena.

During a training session, figure skater Ilia Malinin performed his signature element, a backflip on ice, in front of Snoop Dogg, who was watching from the stands.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Snoop Dogg was named Team USA’s first honorary coach. The artist joined the so called “Team Behind the Team,” which brings together specialists supporting athletes on their path to success. His role focuses on motivation, mentorship, and moral support for athletes as they prepare for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games and beyond.