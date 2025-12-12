Snoop Dogg becomes Team USA’s first honorary coach

According to the USOPC, Snoop Dogg has joined the so-called “Team Behind the Team,” which includes coaches, medical professionals, administrators, and partners who support athletes on their path to achieving their goals.

Snoop Dogg will help motivate Team USA athletes as they prepare for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 and beyond. His role will focus not on athletic performance, but on moral support, mentorship, and fostering a positive environment around the team.

“Team USA athletes are the real stars - I’m just here to cheer, uplift, and maybe drop a little wisdom from the sidelines,” Snoop Dogg said.

USOPC Chief Executive Officer Sarah Hirshland explained that from the first meetings between the artist and the athletes, there was mutual respect and genuine interest. She noted that Snoop Dogg’s enthusiasm for the Olympic and Paralympic Movement proved contagious, becoming one of the key reasons for his official invitation to join the team.

The USOPC also noted that for many years Snoop Dogg has actively used sports as a tool for social support. His Snoop Youth Football League has helped more than 15,000 young athletes, including children with disabilities, providing them with opportunities for development and self-realization.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Snoop Dogg took an active part in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The American rapper served as a torchbearer, carrying the Olympic flame through the outskirts of Saint-Denis ahead of the opening ceremony.