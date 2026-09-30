What did the year’s hottest couple wear to their wedding?

A bride written in the stars

A wedding in Tuscany already sounds beautiful. Add Dove Cameron, Damiano David and a Valentino gown, and you have a ready-made mood board for couples planning their big day.

The couple celebrated their wedding from September 24 to 26. First came a civil ceremony in Montalcino, timed to coincide with the third anniversary of their first date.

The celebrations then continued at the Castiglion del Bosco estate. Kenny Ortega, who directed Cameron in Descendants, officiated the ceremony for a larger gathering of guests, with members of Måneskin among those invited.

Vogue shared an exclusive look at the actress’s final wedding dress fitting in Rome.

Alessandro Michele created a Valentino gown for her in silk satin and flowing chiffon, featuring a sculptural corset. A four-meter veil adorned with constellations of crystals and beads completed the look. The celestial motifs were a nod to the bride’s middle name, Celeste.

The groom came prepared too

Damiano took his wedding wardrobe just as seriously. For the civil ceremony, he wore an ivory double-breasted suit by Giuliva Heritage.

For the welcome evening, he chose Valentino: a cream jacket, navy trousers and a burgundy neck scarf.

For the main ceremony, the musician wore a classic Giorgio Armani three-piece suit. He completed the look with Bulgari jewelry and an Audemars Piguet watch loaned from the brand’s museum collection especially for the wedding.

Check the label

The most talked-about detail of the new Gucci Drip sneakers turned out to be where they were made.

The brand’s website lists China as the model’s country of manufacture. Gucci describes the Drip as Demna’s first sneaker for the fashion house. Part of the Primavera collection, it combines the clean silhouette of a basketball shoe with the slip-on ease of a loafer. The brand’s signature green-and-red accents are there too.

Cartier, with a personal touch

Cartier teamed up with Lebanese designer Salim Azzam to create an embroidery kit especially for its Bodrum boutique. The design combines local motifs with symbols of the jewelry house, including its famous panther. The materials and instructions allow the owner to complete the embroidery themselves.

Hold the heat

Anne Hathaway’s press tour for Verity will not include the full hot-wing challenge on Hot Ones.

Speaking on the Talk of the Townsends podcast, the actress, who is expecting her third child, said her doctor had advised her against taking part over concerns about premature labor.

Her character does, however, appear in an episode of Hot Ones within the film. Hathaway said she ate the first three wings for real before switching to props.

Florence refuses to stay silent

Florence Pugh questioned whether Instagram was restricting access to her posts after she spoke out about the alleged sexual assault of a Cornell University student.

The actress said some followers had been unable to view the full post and shared her message again. “Am I being censored for talking about rape?” she asked. Deliberate censorship by the platform has not been established.

In her message, Pugh urged men to speak up and expressed support for the woman using the pseudonym, Jane Doe.

“This is a human issue, not a women’s issue. We are all involved. Men especially.”

Because they’re worth it

On September 28, L’Oréal Paris staged Le Défilé at Place Joffre near the Eiffel Tower. The evening’s theme, Express Your Worth, celebrated confidence, individuality and solidarity among women.

Viola Davis, Kendall Jenner, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Simone Ashley took to the runway. Kristen Bell made her debut at the show as a global ambassador for the brand.

From Kazakhstan to the opening look

Eighteen-year-old Kazakh model Asylai Bolat opened the Hodakova show at Paris Fashion Week. She made her international runway debut in a pink dress crafted from upcycled materials, paired with unusual eye makeup.

Cassis Model Management spotted Asylai when she was 14. She is now also represented by IMG Models. Casting director Julia Lange and designer Ellen Hodakova Larsson selected her to open the show.

You can read last week’s edition of Popcorn in form here.