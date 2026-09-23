How did an Armenian wedding turn into a Snoop Dogg concert?

Drop it like it’s a wedding

Some couples hire a wedding band. This Armenian couple had Snoop Dogg.

Снуп Догг приехал на армянскую свадьбу — рэпера пригласили выступить на мероприятии и он согласился



Комментаторы в шоке:



Снуп Дог на армянской свадьбе — теперь я видел всё.

Снуп Дога армяне придумали, он отрабатывал.

Жених на свадьбу чисто из-за Снуп Дога пришел. pic.twitter.com/UNPFQizGjk — Garaev Ruslan (@garaevruslan03) September 16, 2026

The rapper performed at a wedding in Beverly Hills, with clips shared by DJ Sammy Flash and Armenian community accounts showing the celebration’s star attraction.

Eleven has two

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have welcomed their second child through adoption, a baby boy.

The Stranger Things star shared a photograph of the newborn’s tiny hands holding his parents’ fingers, accompanied by the caption “hi little guy!”

The couple married in 2024 and adopted their daughter in summer 2025. Brown has previously spoken about adoption being part of her plans since childhood.

Empty rooms, full cinemas

Backrooms has crossed $400 million at the worldwide box office. Box Office Mojo now puts its global total at approximately $402.5 million, including $197.5 million from the United States and Canada.

Directed by YouTube filmmaker Kane Parsons, the horror film grew out of his web series exploring unsettling, seemingly endless spaces.

A coat with a past

Opened on September 21, the Victoria and Albert Museum’s The Burberry Trench: Crafting an Icon follows its journey from practical and military outerwear to a fashion staple. Archival pieces sit alongside runway versions in pink metallic silk and designs embellished with mirror embroidery.

Marking Burberry’s 170th anniversary, The Burberry Trench: Crafting an Icon opens at V&A South Kensington.



21 September 2026 - 3 January 2027. pic.twitter.com/XMePScf98t — LOOX Magazine (@LooxMagazine) September 21, 2026

The free exhibition runs in the Prince Consort Gallery at V&A South Kensington until January 3, 2027.

The president changes the channel

The White House has launched Trump TV. Billed as a round-the-clock stream, it features speeches and highlights from Donald Trump’s administration.

IT'S LIVE. 📺🦅



TRUMP TV IS STREAMING NOW. 24/7, updated in real time, with top past moments, announcements, and the latest and greatest from the administration all in one place.



Not every big moment has made it on your tv, now it can.



📲 https://t.co/3KwWkBZ69m pic.twitter.com/g4v7n2J04s — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 21, 2026

The launch comes amid a dispute over the administration’s exclusion of CNN, MS NOW and Politico from White House access. The outlets have filed a lawsuit challenging the restrictions. The White House, meanwhile, maintains that access to its grounds is a privilege.

Diana’s story, still unfolding

Prince Harry is considering a documentary about Princess Diana ahead of the 30th anniversary of her death in August 2027, according to People.

The project is one of several ideas being explored to commemorate his mother. Harry has reportedly contacted relatives and friends connected to Diana, but no documentary has been finalized or officially confirmed.

He previously appeared alongside Prince William in the 2017 documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy.

From Balkhash to San Sebastián

Kazakh filmmaker Ayana Nurdinova’s debut feature Mugalim reached the San Sebastián Film Festival, with its world premiere on September 20 in the New Directors section.

The film follows Zhandos, a music teacher in the small Kazakh city of Balkhash who dreams of moving to a bigger city. His students love him, and the school turns a blind eye to his side jobs. When an opportunity to leave finally comes, he must decide what matters most to him.

Remembering Presley Gerber

Model Presley Gerber, the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber and older brother of Kaia Gerber, died on September 20 at 27.

Gerber began modeling as a teenager and worked with brands including Moschino, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger. He also spoke publicly about his mental health struggles.

His family has requested privacy. The official cause of death has not yet been determined.

You can read last week’s edition of Popcorn in form here.